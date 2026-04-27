LEWES, Del. - Grotto Pizza is mourning the loss of Adrianne Trala, a longtime employee remembered for her dedication and kindness over more than three decades.
In a social media post, the company shared that Trala had been part of the Grotto family for more than 32 years, leaving a lasting impact on coworkers and the community.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Adrianne Trala, a cherished member of the Grotto family,” the company said. “Adrianne brought warmth, dedication, and kindness to everyone she worked with. She was more than a colleague—she was a friend, and a bright presence in our community.”
The post has drawn an overwhelming response, many commenters reflecting on their time with Trala.
"Ms. A was definitely the face of the slam! Blessed to have known her since I was 5 years old and work with her for 15 years. She will be missed by so many."
Another former coworker described her as a staple of the Slam, the Grotto Pizza location in Lewes.
"I had the honor of working with her at the Slam for several years and she was always so nice to me - Prayers to her family and everyone who had the honor of knowing her."