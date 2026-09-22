ELLENDALE, Del. - As Delaware State Police and Delaware Natural Resources Police investigate a deadly hunting accident in Ellendale, employees at a Lewes gun shop are stressing the importance of identifying a target before firing a.
Rick Culver, who works at Best Shot in Lewes, said there are still questions surrounding what happened.
"One question I would have is what was the distance from the shooter to the victim? The rules of hunting and any firearm is identify your target. Make sure you know what you're shooting at. What's around it, what's behind it."
Burt Murray, another employee at Best Shot and a former Delaware state trooper, also stressed the need for hunters to visually identify a target before firing a shot.
"If he's an experienced hunter he should know to be able to identify his target. It just sounds like he heard a sound a shot. I don't know what he saw or didn't see, but it is just its just poor practice."
Both Murray and Culver emphasized training when it comes to gun safety.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said Delaware Natural Resources Police are investigating the hunting accident.
DNREC says, "Whether the hunting in this case complied with the permit and with state law is part of the active investigation."