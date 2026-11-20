CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - A reported threat at Chincoteague Combined School was determined to be false Friday, prompting a temporary hold at the school and a secure status at a nearby elementary school, according to Accomack County Public Schools.
The school district said staff at Chincoteague Combined School were approached by a student around 10:50 a.m. Friday. The student reported that a note found in a bathroom claimed an unidentified student had a gun on campus.
According to Accomack County Public Schools, school administrators contacted division leadership and the Chincoteague Police Department. The combined school was placed on a hold, meaning students remained in their classrooms while staff investigated the report.
Chincoteague Elementary School was also placed in secure status to address safety concerns related to the investigation. The school district said there was no known threat to the elementary school community. Normal activities continued, but students were not permitted outside for recess.
With assistance from the Chincoteague Police Department and the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, the investigation determined the report was false, according to the school district.
Both schools resumed normal operations at 12:34 p.m. Friday, Accomack County Public Schools said.
In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller said the school district would not tolerate false reports or threats and would pursue charges against individuals involved.
The district said false reports involving weapons, bombs, bodily harm or death are criminal offenses and endanger the school community while diverting critical resources.