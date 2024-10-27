GEORGETOWN, Del.- As Halloween festivities approach, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is sharing essential tips to help pet owners keep their furry friends safe and calm during the celebrations.
Halloween Activity Can Stress Pets
The excitement and noise of Halloween can easily stress pets. To help them stay calm, the SPCA recommends placing pets in a quiet room away from the action. A crate with a treat-filled toy and soft music in the background can provide comfort. For cat owners, a spritz of feline pheromone spray may also help reduce anxiety.
Keep Candy Out of Paws’ Reach
Halloween candy is a treat for people but can be dangerous for pets. The SPCA advises keeping candy stored securely in a high cabinet with a lock or child-safety latch. Parents should supervise children closely, as kids might unknowingly share candy with pets. Although pumpkin is generally safe for dogs and cats, too much can cause digestive issues.
Choose Pet Costumes Carefully
While pet costumes are popular during Halloween, not all pets enjoy wearing them. Consider your pet’s personality and tolerance for costumes before dressing them up. Ensure that any costume allows for easy movement and is free from small, chewable parts that could become choking hazards.
For more information on pet safety tips, visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA website.