HARBESON, Del.- Tuesday morning at around 3 a.m., a car hit the side of a house on Harbeson Rd, leaving minor damage with no injuries reported.
John Hopkins with the Milton Fire Department explained the accident to CoastTV, saying, "The car didn't navigate the corner and grazed the garage. There's some structural damage to the garage, but the person was very fortunate not to be hurt in the vehicle, and nobody was hurt in the house either."
This is now the second time this house has been hit. The first time was three years ago, when a car went off the road and hit a stop sign before overturning and hitting the house.
Harbeson Rd is full up curves, creating safety concerns for locals. Many saying they have either been in or seen an accident occur at the bend.