Harbor Inn’s ceiling-cash tradition raises more than $7,000 for charity.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Thousands of visitors to the Harbor Inn Bar over the past two years have written their names on dollar bills, taken a pin and stuck the money to the ceiling at what is known as the oldest bar in Ocean City.
According to fourth-generation family member and bartender Charles Lockard, the bar has now taken down the cash, totaling $7,011, and will split it between two charities.
“That was really awesome to participate with and be a part of,” Lockard said.
Lockard said the ceiling-money trend began after a fire in December 2021 destroyed hundreds of photos and memories inside the bar. Customers began pinning bills as a new tradition, and he said the money quickly added up.
“It became overwhelming and to a point where there was not really much more room, it became the walls,” Lockard said. “And we just didn’t want to be that other bar.”
The Harbor Inn previously removed a first batch of money totaling $2,700, which was donated to OC Town Cats and the Gavin Knupp Foundation.
After two full years, the latest collection will be donated to the Worcester County Humane Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Manager Rhonda Booth credited the customers who kept the tradition going. “It makes me feel good that they care enough about us and about these organizations to put their money up there,” Booth said. “It may only be a $1, but you put them all together and it’s a lot.”
Lockard said the Harbor Inn plans to continue the ceiling-money tradition and donate future collections to both a national charity and a local charity.