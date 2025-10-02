REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A shoplifting call led to several felony charges for a 25 year-old Harrington man after police said they found drugs and weapons in his possession.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, they were called on Wednesday to the 400 block of Rehoboth Ave. for a reported shoplifting. Officers found the man, Korey Edge of Harrington, nearby.
During their investigation, officers said they found Edge in possession of suspected methamphetamine, related drug paraphernalia, and a folding knife with a blade longer than 3.75 inches that also had attached metal knuckles.
Edge was arrested and charged with:
Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony)
Possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited (felony)
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (felony)
Possession of a controlled substance Tier 1 quantity (felony)
Possession of drug paraphernalia not related to marijuana (misdemeanor)
Shoplifting under $1,500 (misdemeanor)
He was released on an $8,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.