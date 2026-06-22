MILFORD, Del. - A 26-year-old man from Harrington died after a single-truck crash early Saturday morning in Milford.
Milford Police said the crash happened at about 2:14 a.m. June 20 on Shawnee Road near the entrance to Cypress Hall Shopping Center.
Investigators said a 2010 Toyota Tacoma was driving east on Shawnee Road speeding when, for unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway. The truck struck an electrical pole and a tree before flipping several times. It came to rest on its roof in a retention pond at the shopping center.
Milford Police officers and Carlisle Fire Company firefighters rescued the only person in the truck, the driver. First responders performed lifesaving measures on the driver, identified as Noah Bliss of Harrington. Bliss was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Shawnee Road near Cypress Hall Shopping Center was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact PFC H. Simpson at 302-422-8081. Milford Police thanked Carlisle Fire Company, Sussex County EMS, DNREC, DelDOT and the City of Milford Electric Department for assisting with the investigation.