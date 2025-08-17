LEWES, Del. - Village Volunteers will hold its second annual Harvest Hustle 5K run and 1K walk on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Cape Henlopen State Park.
The fundraising event supports the nonprofit’s mission to help older adults in Milton, Lewes and Rehoboth Beach in aging in place with dignity and independence.
Activities beyond the run and walk will include a food truck, games, raffles and awards. Organizers said the event is designed to appeal to participants of all ages.
“We’re excited to bring the community together for this fun and impactful event,” said Anna Moshier, Executive Director of Village Volunteers. “The Harvest Hustle 5K is a great way for local residents to get involved while supporting their older neighbors."
Registration and donations are available at villagevolunteer.org. Proceeds will support the organization’s local services and programs.