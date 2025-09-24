Wooden docks at the Canalfront Park Marina

Hastings Marine Construction was selected as the winning bidder following a formal request for proposals process. The project will be completed at a total cost of $152,760, according to city documents.

LEWES, Del. - The city has awarded a contract to Hastings Marine Construction for the replacement of various floating docks at Canalfront Park and Marina. The decision was made during a joint Mayor & City Council Workshop and Special Meeting.

The project will utilize composite decking for the replacement docks specifically, Owens Corning WearDeck a marine-grade material proposed in Hasting Marin Constructions bid. The use of composite was approved as part of the final contract.

 

