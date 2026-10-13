DELAWARE -First responders and veterans across Delaware will have an opportunity to support their mental health and well-being during the second annual Healing the Helpers event later this month.
The Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium is presenting the event Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, located at 1131 N. DuPont Highway in Dover.
Healing the Helpers is designed to address the unique mental health and wellness needs of first responders and veterans who dedicate their lives to serving others.
According to the Consortium, the daylong event will bring together people with shared experiences, offering opportunities to connect with peers, gain insight into personal well-being and develop practical tools to manage stress and build resilience both on and off the job.
Organizers say Healing the Helpers emphasizes the importance of self-care for those who regularly put the needs of others before their own.
The event will take place in Ballrooms A, B and C at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort.
Event details:
What: Second annual Healing the Helpers
When: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, 1131 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, Delaware
Who: First responders and veterans
Organizer: Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium