DOVER, Del -An October 2023 draft report of the Delaware State Health Assessment (SHA) is now being opened up for people in the state to offer their input. The report was produced by the Division of Public Health (DPH).
It lists the following as primary areas of focus:
- Chronic disease
- Maternal and child health
- Substance use disorder
- Mental health
- Policies, systems, and environment
- Social determinants of health
- Health in all policies
- Social marketing
Information was gathered by the University of Delaware Epidemiology Program and Partnership for Health Communities. Including community health assessments and conversations in the state's three counties.
“The public comment period allows for your voice to be heard, and we encourage you to actively participate in this process, offer substitute language, share your expertise, and help identify solutions or errors that may have been overlooked,” said DPH Bureau of Health Equity Chief Sequoia Rent. “Most importantly, commenting ensures that your lived experiences are considered. We look forward to receiving your valuable input and working together to create a healthier future for our state.”
To offer input click here. The deadline for submissions is at the end of the day on September 20.