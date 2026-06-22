GEORGETOWN, Del.- State Rep. Valerie Jones Giltner, a registered nurse, will host a healthcare town hall on June 22 to bring together local healthcare leaders for a discussion on expanding services and addressing care gaps in the Georgetown area.
Representatives from Bayhealth, Beebe Healthcare, and TidalHealth are confirmed to participate in a panel discussion focused on planned innovations and strategies to improve access to healthcare for people living in and around Georgetown.
The town hall comes as Delaware could make significant investments in healthcare through the state budget.
The spending plan proposes $128.5 million to meet statewide Medicaid service needs, providing additional support for one of the state's largest healthcare programs. It also allocates $34.1 million for health services within the Department of Correction and $10.5 million for direct support professional rate increases.
Beyond direct healthcare services, the budget sets aside more than $16.2 million to cover the state's share of health insurance premiums for state employees and retirees.
The town hall offers an opportunity for community members to hear directly from regional healthcare systems about local priorities and planned improvements while broader state investments in healthcare services continue to move forward.
The event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at Sussex Academy of Arts & Sciences, 21150 Airport Road in Georgetown.