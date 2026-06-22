Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.