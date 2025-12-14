In Milford, big flurries stuck to roads and cars throughout the morning. Dana Morrison, who drove from Newark, Delaware, to his home in Milford, said he planned to stay inside for the rest of the day. “I wouldn't go out at all. If you could stay home, watch news or Netflix or whatever. Stay at home,” Morrison said.
Snow plows have been working to clear highways, pushing snow and dropping salt, while some back roads remained difficult to navigate. Colleen Holstein, who drove briefly to fill air in her tires, said snow was sticking to the sleet from earlier in the day. “It’s sticking on top of whatever sleet we had it seems,” Holstein said.
In Millsboro, snow continued to fall, but it didn’t stop Joy Hilliker from opening the Black Cat Antiques shop. She credited snow plows for keeping the main roads clear and making her drive manageable. “They take good care of all the main roads, and that's basically what I take to go home,” Hilliker said.