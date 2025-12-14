A winter storm swept across Delmarva on Sunday, leaving heavy snow in some areas while other parts of the region saw only flurries and wet roads. Milford and Millsboro were among the hardest-hit communities.

MILFORD, Del. — A winter storm swept across Delmarva on Sunday, leaving heavy snow in some areas while other parts of the region saw only flurries and wet roads. Milford and Millsboro were among the hardest-hit communities.

In Milford, big flurries stuck to roads and cars throughout the morning. Dana Morrison, who drove from Newark, Delaware, to his home in Milford, said he planned to stay inside for the rest of the day. “I wouldn't go out at all. If you could stay home, watch news or Netflix or whatever. Stay at home,” Morrison said.

Snow plow

Snow plows have been working to clear highways.

Snow plows have been working to clear highways, pushing snow and dropping salt, while some back roads remained difficult to navigate. Colleen Holstein, who drove briefly to fill air in her tires, said snow was sticking to the sleet from earlier in the day. “It’s sticking on top of whatever sleet we had it seems,” Holstein said.

Store

In Millsboro, snow continued to fall, but it didn’t stop Joy Hilliker from opening the Black Cat Antiques shop.

In Millsboro, snow continued to fall, but it didn’t stop Joy Hilliker from opening the Black Cat Antiques shop. She credited snow plows for keeping the main roads clear and making her drive manageable. “They take good care of all the main roads, and that's basically what I take to go home,” Hilliker said.

According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens overnight, creating icy conditions on roads and bridges. Drivers heading out tonight are urged to reduce speed, allow extra travel time, and stay alert for hazards including ice, downed trees, and blowing snow.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you