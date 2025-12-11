ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Senate Republican Caucus unanimously reelected Senator Steve Hershey (District 36) as Senate Minority Leader and Senator Justin Ready (District 5) as Senate Minority Whip for the 2026 legislative session.
The Maryland Senate Republican Caucus said Hershey and Ready have served together in Senate leadership since 2022, steering the Republican Caucus through a period of historic fiscal challenges and mounting frustration among Marylanders over affordability, public safety and government accountability.
“I’m humbled by the continued trust of my colleagues and proud of the work we’ve done together to hold this administration accountable and give a voice to the millions of Marylanders who feel left behind by one-party rule." said Hershey.
“Maryland families are facing real challenges—rising costs, shrinking opportunities, and a government that’s growing faster than our economy. Our mission is clear: to fight for policies that make it easier to live, work, and build a future here in Maryland.” said Ready.
Hershey and Ready said the Republican Caucus will continue pressing for solutions that make the state more affordable, improve transparency in government spending and strengthen public safety.