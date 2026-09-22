SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Wet and windy weather is expected across Delmarva over the next several days, with the strongest winds and roughest surf along the coast. High surf has prompted the closure of several dune crossings used for surf fishing access at Delaware Seashore State Park and Fenwick Island State Park.
Delaware Seashore State Park announced Tuesday, Sept. 22, that the crossings are closed until further notice. Closures at Delaware Seashore State Park include Key Box Road, Conquest Road, Faithful Steward and 3Rs Road. At Fenwick Island State Park, the York, Middle and South crossings are closed.
The park did not announce when the crossings are expected to reopen. People planning to visit the beaches should check for updates before heading to the surf fishing areas.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Delaware Beaches from 6 a.m. Wednesday through midnight. A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Friday. Minor coastal flooding is also possible, with a Coastal Flood Watch in effect through Friday.