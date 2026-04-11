“Hire ME!” Delaware Labor Department to host teen job workshops

The Delaware Department of Labor will host two April job readiness workshops and job fairs to help teens prepare for summer employment.

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Labor will host two free job readiness workshops and job fairs for teens this April in partnership with Delaware Technical Community College.

The “Hire ME!” events are open to teens ages 14 to 17 and aim to prepare young job seekers for summer employment through workforce training and employer connections.

Workshops are scheduled for April 11 at Delaware Tech’s Stanton Campus and April 25 at the Terry Campus. Each event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say attendees will learn about child labor laws, meet local employers and community partners, and have the opportunity to obtain working papers needed for employment.

Parents and employers are also encouraged to attend, says the labor department.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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