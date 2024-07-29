LEWES, Del. - The Southern Delaware Alliance of Racial Justice is fighting to preserve a piece of history in the first state.
On Thursday, July 25, the SDARJ hosted The Nassau School Open House from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lewes Senior Center. The meeting was for community members to learn about the progress of the preservation of the building and to give feedback on the project.
Since fall of 2019, the organization has pulled together a coalition to plan for the restoration and preservation of the school in Belltown. Work has been done through collaborative efforts of the SDARJ, the Nassau Coalition, the Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs and the Greater Lewes Community Foundation.
At the meeting, there were four tables set up. One was to provide the history about the building, table two provided an inside look at the school with video playing, table three was hosted by the architect who is helping to plan the lay out of the additional space that will be added on to the school and the fourth table was where you could speak with SDARJ Founder, Charlotte King and learn more information.
"We said 'let's form an organization with a mission to eliminate racism and its corrosive consequences,'" said King. She explained that she worked towards that goal through education, information, and advocacy programs.
King shared her gratitude for Pierre DuPont, who built 80 schools for African American children prior to desegregation. The Nassau School is one of 33 schools built by du Pont in Sussex County. "He took his own money and built these DuPont schools because every human being is to be educated."
King explained that a lot of people's hatred stems from what they do not know rather than what they think they know. She explained that the every major structure in Washington, D.C. was built by African Americans, as well as the roads and the cotton, sugar, and oil industries.
"What would have happened if we hadn't been put in boats and brought over here?" is a question King often poses. "We'd probably be a third world nation," she continued, as she reflected on the significant impact of African Americans on this country.
Many students of the Nassau school were in attendance on Thursday and spent time catching up and sharing their experiences from their time at the school.
Gerald Allen attended the school from first to fourth grade and despite the school being segregated, Allen never felt less than and valued his education. "I was very prepared. We had great self confidence. The teachers always told us that education is very important. If you have a good education, that was one thing that could not be taken away from you. So therefore, we strive. I really appreciate the experience I have."
"American history is very important history, because that's the nuts and bolts of our history. It's very important to the state of Delaware, because a lot of our history is being lost or forgotten, or purposely erased away," said Allen, sharing similar sentiments as Charlotte King.
Religion and prayer was important in the daily life of students and teachers and Allen shared that he would always see his teachers, Mrs. Gibbs and Mrs. Glenn, at church right across the street from the school.
As for the preservation and restoration of the school, the next steps are to finalize the lay out of the additional space which would include offices and repair the shingles on the outside of the building.
All of this work is hoped to be done by next summer, with a potential ground breaking in the fall of 2025.