Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&