The three-story Pikus Building at 48 N. Walnut St. is being sold by Dan and Rhonda Bond, owners of Downtown Properties of Milford LLC. Keith Walpole of R&R Commercial Realty is handling the listing.
Located at the corner of North Walnut and Front streets, the building features commercial space on the first floor and two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors.
The property is best known as the former home of Lou’s Bootery, a longtime Milford shoe store established by Louis “Lou” Pikus in the late 1940s. The store closed following Skip Pikus' death in 2015. The Bonds purchased the property in 2016 and renamed it the Pikus Building to honor the family's contributions to Milford.
The building's history dates back to the 19th century, when it housed retail businesses, newspaper publishing operations and a Masonic meeting hall.
During restoration work documented in 2018, decorative painted walls, ceiling details and cast-iron columns were uncovered. The rehabilitation was supported in part by historic tax credits and Delaware's Downtown Development District program.
The property is now being offered for sale as a mixed-use commercial and residential building in Milford's historic downtown district.