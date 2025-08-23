LEWES, Del. — The ninth annual History Book Festival returns to Lewes on Sept. 27. It features 20 author presentations that explore historical narratives through fiction and nonfiction. Among the featured authors are Dolen Perkins-Valdez, Margalit Fox and Fara Dabhoiwala.
Perkins-Valdez, a New York Times bestselling author and recipient of numerous literary awards, will discuss her new novel "Happy Land". The book tells the story of a young woman uncovering her family’s forgotten legacy in the hills of western North Carolina, home to a kingdom founded by freed people and ruled by her ancestor. Her presentation is supported by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and the Delaware Historical Society.
Award-winning journalist and author Margalit Fox will present "The Talented Mrs. Mandelbaum: The Rise and Fall of an American Organized-Crime Boss". Her book chronicles the real-life story of a Jewish immigrant who rose to infamy in 19th-century New York as a criminal mastermind and business innovator. Seaside Jewish Community is the community partner for her appearance.
Historian and Princeton professor Fara Dabhoiwala will explore the evolving concept of free speech in his book, "What Is Free Speech? The History of a Dangerous Idea". Dabhoiwala discusses the idea’s radical transformation from being viewed as a societal threat to a celebrated rite, arguing that its origins are tied more closely to the interests of those in power than to liberty. His event is supported by the ACLU of Delaware.
Founded in 2016, the History Book Festival aims to promote historical literacy through engaging storytelling.