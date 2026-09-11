This article has been updated with the arrest of the suspect.
LEWES, Del. — Hopkins Farm says a thief stole hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars worth of food and other products from its Open Air Market late Thursday night. That person was arrested Friday around noon by Delaware State Police.
According to a statement from the family farm, a man entered the Hopkins Farm Open Air Market around 10 p.m. and repeatedly took products including steaks, meat, olive oil, crackers, salt, seasonings, pies and cakes.
Hopkins said the man concealed his identity with a mask, hat and glasses and carried a black backpack. He also rode what the farm described as a distinctive Onewheel electric board.
The farm told CoastTV News that the suspect was arrested around noon on Friday by Delaware State Police. The farm said it will not press charges and all of the stolen items were returned with an apology note.
"Our Farm was robbed last night. And I am angry, disappointed, and frankly heartbroken," Hopkins Farm said in the statement.
The farm said surveillance cameras captured the theft and appear to show the man transferring stolen products to a waiting car.
Hopkins Farm described the man as approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a black backpack, according to the statement. The farm also said he appeared to be wearing an expensive headset.
"Every steak, pie, bottle and package that was carried away last night represents money already spent by our family and income that will never make its way back into the farm," the statement said.
Despite the theft, Hopkins Market is open Friday. The family is encouraging customers who want to support the business to shop at the market.