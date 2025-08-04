ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — A 16-year-old bay horse known as Gizmo was struck and killed by a car in the Assateague Island National Seashore this weekend.
The park confirms Gizmo was struck by a car around 9 p.m. on Saturday on Bayberry Drive. The National Park Service says that street is within "the developed zone" of the seashore, including a park office and parking lot.
The horse, identified as T3DHT-H, was a well-known wild horse on Assateague Island. Gizmo was a 16-year-old bay mare.
Park rangers reminded drivers that the speed limit on the island is no higher than 25 mph and is often lower in certain areas. Wildlife, including horses, can be difficult to see at night or during foggy conditions.
"Drivers should always be vigilant for pedestrians, bicycles, horses, deer and other wildlife," a spokesperson said.
Wild horses are a popular attraction on Assateague Island but are at risk when venturing near roadways, particularly in the developed zone where cars are present.