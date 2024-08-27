Hotel proposed for One Rehoboth Avenue sparks differing opinions

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The building at One Rehoboth Avenue was once a favorite for postcards and pictures, thanks to the iconic Dolle's sign that was displayed there. It's been two years since the beloved sign was removed, and now, developers have proposed a 60-room hotel on the same site, with retail spaces maintained on the ground level.
However, the proposal has raised concerns among locals and visitors who cherish Rehoboth Beach's small-town charm. Dan Shaw, a frequent visitor to the area, expressed his worries about the impact of a new hotel on the Boardwalk.
"The reason that I like coming to Rehoboth is the small-town vibe that it has, and I don't want it to be overly commercialized or overly populated," Shaw explained.
A representative from The Admiral on Baltimore Avenue, a nearby establishment, shared similar sentiments during a recent city meeting. While supportive of the project, he highlighted potential issues with congestion, particularly on Baltimore Avenue.
"Between our check-ins and checkouts, truck deliveries and the additional traffic from the new hotel, we just want to ensure that everything is coordinated properly because it backs up very easily," he stated. "A lot of trucks come down Baltimore Avenue to turn around."
The meeting also revealed some miscommunication regarding the number of parking spots allocated for the hotel. According to city code, there must be one parking spot per room, plus two extra. The developer's attorney explained that the original plans were submitted based on the old code, which required one spot per room and two for a residential family. The attorney said the previous city solicitor approved them not to have the extra space since the hotel would not include a resident family. However, the code has changed since then.
The project is expected to return to the planning commission in September for further review.