MILLVILLE, Del. - Firefighters from multiple Sussex County departments battled a house fire on Saturday afternoon in the Lord Baltimore Landing neighborhood, causing significant damage to a home and sending one firefighter to the hospital for evaluation.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company responded to Lathbury Court at about 2:55 p.m. on May 30 after multiple callers reported smoke coming from a house.
First responders arrived to find a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the rear of the house. The fire quickly spread to both floors and extended toward the front of the home, according to the fire company.
Firefighters from Millville, Bethany Beach, Roxana, Dagsboro and Frankford immediately began suppression efforts. First responders searched the home and confirmed no one was inside. According to the fire company, the homeowners were out of town at the time of the fire. A neighbor who was caring for the family's dog was accounted for and safe.
MVFC said firefighters faced intense heat, heavy fire conditions and poor visibility. Crews worked on both the first and second floors as they brought the fire under control. The fire was largely controlled after about an hour, though emergency crews remained on scene for several hours.
One firefighter was hurt during the response and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being released.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.