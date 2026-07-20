GEORGETOWN, Del. - A house fire on Wood Branch Rd. prompted a response from multiple Sussex County fire departments Monday morning, according to the Georgetown Fire Company.
The Georgetown Fire Company says Assistant Chief Hunter Rogers arrived to find flames coming from windows on the front and one side of the house.
All occupants had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire company.
Firefighters from Millsboro, Indian River, Milton, Dagsboro and Laurel, along with Georgetown EMS and Sussex County EMS, assisted at the scene and helped cover the Georgetown Fire Company's district during the response.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.