DOVER, Del. — The Delaware House unanimously passed House Bill 325 on Tuesday, a measure aimed at expanding access to care and strengthening the state’s health care workforce.
Sponsored by Rep. Alonna Berry and Sen. Nicole Poore, the legislation seeks to modernize the physician associate profession and reflect the role these providers already play in Delaware’s health care system.
“One of the most common concerns I hear from constituents is how difficult it can be to access care when they need it,” said Rep. Alonna Berry.
“We have trained, experienced providers ready to meet that need, but outdated requirements are holding them back. This bill removes those barriers so more Delawareans can get timely care. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House for their support and look forward to seeing this bill pass in the Senate.”
House Bill 325 would create a pathway for experienced, clinically trained physician associates to practice without being tied to a single physician through a mandatory collaborative agreement. Current law requires physician associates to maintain that agreement regardless of experience, which can limit access to and continuity of care, particularly in underserved and rural areas such as Sussex County.
Under the proposal, licensed physician associates with more than 6,000 post-graduate clinical practice hours could continue delivering care without certain administrative barriers, while still maintaining professional oversight and accountability.
The bill is tied to Delaware’s Rural Health Transformation Program, which includes more than $157 million in federal funding to improve access, quality and workforce capacity, especially in rural communities. As part of that agreement, Delaware committed to allowing experienced physician associates to practice with greater autonomy.
Without the provision, the state could risk reductions in future funding and other health care investments.
“The Delaware Academy of Physician Associates commends Rep. Alonna Berry for advancing House Bill 325 in the House and recognizing the essential role Physician Associates play in Delaware’s healthcare system,” the Delaware Academy of Physician Associates said.
“This legislation removes outdated barriers and allows experienced clinicians to practice to the full extent of their training, expanding access to timely, high-quality care especially in underserved communities. House Bill 325 is a practical, patient-centered step that strengthens our workforce while maintaining accountability. We look forward to supporting Senator Poore to advance House Bill 325 in the Senate.”
Nine other states have already removed the requirement for a supervisory or collaborative relationship entirely.
House Bill 325 now heads to the Senate for consideration.