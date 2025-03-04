SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Help is on the way for local homeowners, as Sussex County Community Development Director Brandy Nauman now has the green light to apply for a $1.8 million grant for the 2025 fiscal year.
The funding aims to assist with critical home repairs and accessibility improvements in Sussex County’s cities and towns, including Milford, Millsboro, Georgetown, Selbyville, Frankford and more.
“We’re focused on preserving the housing stock and ensuring residents have safe, stable places to live,” Nauman said, emphasizing the importance of keeping people in their homes. The grant if approved, would allocate $80,000 each to towns like Milford, Millsboro, and Georgetown, while Selbyville and Frankford, Seaford and Laurel will receive $100,000 each to support their housing needs.
The announcement has been met with positive responses from long-time locals, including Tim Grote of Selbyville, who expressed his appreciation: “I think it would help everybody. They feel better. We all feel better,” Grote said.
For locals like Lewis Alexander of Frankford, the initiative addresses a pressing need in a region where affordable housing is scarce. “It’s not easy to come down here if you want to buy or rent,” Alexander said.
The application for funding is part of a broader effort to provide more affordable housing solutions in the area.