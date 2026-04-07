GEORGETOWN, Del. - A housing unit at Sussex Correctional Institution was temporarily evacuated Monday afternoon after a tablet began to smoke according to the Delaware Department of Correction.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 6. Inmates and staff were quickly removed from the housing unit as a precaution while the Georgetown Fire Company responded to help ventilate the area. Jason Miller with DOC said the tablet began to smoke due to apparent overheating.
After the air was cleared, both inmates and staff returned to the unit and normal operations resumed. While dispatch initially referred to the incident as an explosion, Miller emphasized that there was no explosion.