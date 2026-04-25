MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum’s American History Series will continue May 9 with a program exploring how railroads transformed life on the Delmarva Peninsula.
The presentation, titled “The Railroad Comes to Delaware,” will be held at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library. Speaker Doug Poore will discuss how rail lines expanded across the region before and after the Civil War, connecting small towns to major cities and reshaping communities.
At one point, Historian Doug Poore says more than 20 railroad lines crossed Delmarva, linking rural areas with cities including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington. Organizers say the program will highlight historic photos and stories from that era, as well as the lasting impact of railroads on local development.
Poore, a Harrington native and volunteer curator with the Greater Harrington Historical Society, has written several books on Delmarva’s railroad history and given local presentations.