Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&