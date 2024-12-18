DELAWARE- As Delawareans prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, the state Fire Marshal says fire safety should be a top priority. House fires tend to increase during the holidays, but following simple safety tips can help ensure a festive and fire-safe season.
The agency is releasing holiday decorating tips to keep everyone safe. According to the agency, when decorating the home, take precautions to prevent fires:
When putting up decorations:
Choose decorations that are fire-resistant or fire-retardant.
Avoid using real candles in decorations.
Keep any lit candles far from flammable items.
Inspect light strings for exposed or frayed wires and loose bulb connections.
Do not overload extension cords or place them under rugs.
Christmas tree tips:
Select a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off easily when touched.
Cut two inches off the base of the trunk before placing the tree in its stand.
Keep the tree at least three feet from fireplaces, radiators, candles, and heat vents.
Ensure the tree does not block exits.
Water the tree daily to keep it from drying out.
Ellen Derosa, who's in the kitchen more than usual this time of year, says she worries about fire safety.
"I've been baking for weeks, and when I was downstairs looking for my Christmas baking things, I said 'why is the fire extinguisher down here, I'm going to be baking, let's move it into the kitchen.' So, I did that, just as a precautionary measure," said Derosa.
Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John Galaska says there's fortunately been no holiday-related incidents so far this season. In the past, Galaska has responded to fires caused by wrapping paper too close to candles.
"The holidays bring the decorations and the crowds, so realize that you're probably operating outside of your norm," said Galaska. "An ounce of prevention is worth it."