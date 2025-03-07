SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Humane Animal Partners is expanding its efforts to provide affordable veterinary care in Sussex County with a Free Feline Spay/Neuter Day and a series of $20 Vaccination Clinics aimed at helping pet owners access vital services.
HAP’s free spay and neuter program for owned cats will take place on Monday, March 24, at HAP Rehoboth. This initiative is made possible through a $50,000 Grant-in-Aid from the Delaware General Assembly and aims to help control the cat population.
A free rabies vaccine will be provided during the appointment if needed, and the clinic will be led by Dr. Lohmann, HAP’s director of surgery.
“This funding allows us to offer these much-needed clinics, which are scarce in Sussex County,” said Leigh McKinley, HAP’s Rehoboth director. “Each event makes a difference in addressing the pet population crisis and directly helps Delaware families in need.”
This event is only for owned cats; stray and community cats are not eligible. Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by calling 302-200-7159.
In addition to spay/neuter services, HAP is hosting four low-cost vaccination clinics across Sussex County in partnership with local community centers and hospitals. For $20 per pet, owners can receive:
- Rabies vaccination
- Distemper vaccination (DHPP for dogs, FVRCP for cats)
- Bordetella vaccination (dogs only)
- Microchipping (permanent identification)
- General dewormer (two doses, one for home use)
The clinics are first-come, first-served, and pre-registration is required.
Clinic Schedule
- March 20 – CHEER Community Center, Georgetown (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- May 3 – Cornerstone Community Center, Bridgeville (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- June 14 – Beebe Healthcare, Millsboro (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
- Sept. 18 – CHEER Community Center, Georgetown (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)