Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&