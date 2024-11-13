REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach HAP location is giving out more then 50 feral cat shelters as cold weather is on the horizon.
Leigh Dempsey, the director of Rehoboth HAP, says these shelters are made for the outdoors, "It’s a Rubbermaid tote that is insulated and filled with straw, and then the lids are zip-tied down," Dempsey said. "It’s really just meant to provide a warm, dry place for the cats to stay and hunker down in the winter months."
Marty McKinley received one shelter from HAP and says it’s crucial to keep these cats safe.
"Here in Sussex County, it gets very windy in the wintertime," McKinley said. "It’s the wind that really bothers them the most, so having a house like this for an outdoor cat is really important."
If you could not make it out to the Rehoboth Beach HAP location you can request a shelter on a google form.