Humane Animal Partners to host Halloween-themed Casino Night fundraiser

MILLSBORO, Del. - Humane Animal Partners will host its annual "Save ’Em by the Sea" Casino Night on October 30, at the Baywood Greens Ballroom. HAP says all proceeds supporting pet adoption, wellness and retention services across the state.
The Halloween-themed fundraiser will be held from from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and promises an exciting night of classic casino games: Blackjack, Craps and Double Roulette provided by Philly Casino Parties. Attendees will also enjoy coastal cuisine, cocktails sponsored by Tito’s Vodka and live music from Sinatra-style crooner Jimmy Brewster.
The event will feature both live and silent auctions, including high-value items such as a rental home in Argentina, a black porcelain Delaware license plate donated by the Division of Motor Vehicles, and a Philadelphia Eagles gift basket.
“Casino Night is a fun way to celebrate HAP’s accomplishments and raise a toast to our dedicated supporters and friends,” said Leigh McKinley, Sussex County's Director at HAP, “every ticket purchased and item bid on helps us save the lives of animals in need and keep Delaware families connected to their pets.”
Tickets are $130 per person and include event access, food and gaming chips for the casino tables. HAP says guests are encouraged to dress in casino-chic attire, with a Halloween twist welcomed.
Participants must be 18 or older to take part in the casino games. Sponsorships are still available for local businesses looking to support the cause.