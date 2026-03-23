MILFORD, Del.- A low-cost pet vaccine clinic is scheduled for Monday, March 23, at the Food Bank of Delaware in Milford, offering a range of services for $20 per pet.
Humane Animal Partners says the clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with advance registration having been required.
The $20 fee includes several core services, such as canine distemper and feline distemper vaccines, rabies shots, bordetella vaccines and a general dewormer. Organizers say additional services are available for an added cost, including microchipping for $10 and flea and tick preventatives for $25.
Only pre-registered pets will be seen, and appointments will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Pet owners must arrive by 1:30 p.m. to ensure their animals receive timely treatment.
Organizers ask that dogs be kept on a standard, non-retractable leash and that cats be securely contained in carriers. Proof of current vaccinations is not required. There are also no requirements related to financial status or the location of residence for those who live there.
Registered pet owners are asked to remain in their cars until the lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. to help ensure safety for pets and staff.