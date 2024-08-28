DELAWARE - The 2024/2025 hunting season in Delaware is set to begin on Sunday, Sept. 1, with archery and crossbow deer hunting leading the way, followed by the opening of the resident Canada goose and mourning dove hunting seasons.
The hunting season for coyotes will open on Monday, Sept. 2, and the early teal season will commence on Saturday, Sept. 14. Gray squirrel hunting is scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 16, despite an incorrect opener date listed in the printed version of the 2024/2025 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide and hunters should refer to the online guide for accurate dates said DNREC.
This year, DNREC has announced several significant changes that have been made to hunting and trapping regulations in Delaware. Among the most notable is the introduction of Sunday hunting for gamebirds, as well as revisions to deer and turkey hunting seasons.
A new special Delaware deer season has also been established, allowing youth and non-ambulatory adult hunters to hunt deer with a firearm during the last weekend of September. Additionally, certain small game and furbearer seasons have been extended, and new methods of take are now permitted.
Hunters targeting mourning doves on State Wildlife Areas will find expanded opportunities this September, with fields specifically managed for dove hunting.
Hunters and trappers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the changes in the Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide before heading afield. For more information on hunting seasons and state wildlife areas, consult the guide or contact the Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. Information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp, and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/huntinglicense or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.