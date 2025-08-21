OCEAN CITY, Md. - As Hurricane Erin tracks up the Atlantic Coast, Ocean City is feeling the storm's effects with rough surf, dangerous rip currents and the threat of flooding, especially in low-lying parts of town and the downtown area.
Though the town is not directly in the hurricane’s path, the Department of Emergency Management says locals and tourists should prepare for worsening conditions Thursday evening and overnight.
“While Ocean City is not in the direct path of Hurricane Erin, the storm’s impacts will be felt along our coastline,” said Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald. “We strongly advise everyone to stay alert, monitor weather updates, and follow all safety advisories.”
Key safety reminders from the town include:
Beach access: Swimming and surfing are prohibited until further notice due to hazardous water conditions.
Flood concerns: Areas prone to flooding, especially during high tides, may see water rise quickly. People who live downtown or in low-lying areas should remain vigilant.
Road conditions: Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads and allow extra time for travel.
Be prepared: The town recommends securing outdoor items, charging phones and devices, and stocking up on emergency supplies.