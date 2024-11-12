LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Board of Public Works will conduct its monthly hydrant flow tests on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Olde Town White's Pond and Virden Way-Mariner's Retreat areas.
Lewes BPW says residents may notice lower water pressure or discolored water throughout the system for up to 24 hours. Running cold water for 10-15 minutes is recommended to clear discoloration, and residents are advised to avoid doing laundry during this time.
These tests have been necessary since Oct. 11, 2021. The City of Lewes requires all one or two family dwelling projects, that are deemed to be new construction, to have a fire suppression system installed in the dwelling. This requires the Water Department to certify the hydrant location, the system flow, static/residual and pitot pressure and the availability of water flow for the dwelling prior to the City of Lewes granting a Building Permit.
For further information on hydrant flow test requirements, contact the City of Lewes at 302-645-7777.