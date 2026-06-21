Food truck fire

A fire destroyed Taqueria Martinez food truck in Milford early Sunday morning, and owner Guillermo Martinez said the cause remains under investigation as the family works to rebuild the business. (Taqueria Martinez)

MILFORD, Del. — A Milford food truck has temporarily closed after a fire destroyed the business early Sunday morning, according to the owner.

Taqueria Martinez announced on social media that it will remain closed until further notice following the fire, which owner Guillermo Martinez said was captured on security cameras around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

In an emotional video posted to Facebook, Martinez said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"I'm not here to blame anybody, but we are looking at the cameras," Martinez said. "It's under investigation and everything."

Martinez said he does not yet know what caused the fire or whether someone may have been involved.

"It's just odd. Everything was fine," he said.

Despite the loss, Martinez said he plans to rebuild the business.

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"We're going to come back stronger than ever," he said.

In a social media post, Taqueria Martinez thanked the Milford Police Department and Carlisle Fire Company for their response to the fire.

"Thank you to Milford PD & Carlisle Fire Department for helping put out the fire and keeping our family safe and for protecting one of our vehicles," the post stated.

Martinez also expressed gratitude to employees, fellow business owners and community members who have offered support since the fire.

"I am devastated," he wrote, while thanking employees Jisel, Ashley and Janet for their assistance following the incident.

Food truck fire and employees

A fire destroyed Taqueria Martinez food truck in Milford early Sunday morning, and owner Guillermo Martinez said the cause remains under investigation as the family works to rebuild the business. (Taqueria Martinez)

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford also shared a message of support, calling the incident "something no business owner ever hopes to experience" and encouraging community members to reach out to the family with assistance and encouragement.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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