MILFORD, Del. — A Milford food truck has temporarily closed after a fire destroyed the business early Sunday morning, according to the owner.
Taqueria Martinez announced on social media that it will remain closed until further notice following the fire, which owner Guillermo Martinez said was captured on security cameras around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.
In an emotional video posted to Facebook, Martinez said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"I'm not here to blame anybody, but we are looking at the cameras," Martinez said. "It's under investigation and everything."
Martinez said he does not yet know what caused the fire or whether someone may have been involved.
"It's just odd. Everything was fine," he said.
Despite the loss, Martinez said he plans to rebuild the business.
"We're going to come back stronger than ever," he said.
In a social media post, Taqueria Martinez thanked the Milford Police Department and Carlisle Fire Company for their response to the fire.
"Thank you to Milford PD & Carlisle Fire Department for helping put out the fire and keeping our family safe and for protecting one of our vehicles," the post stated.
Martinez also expressed gratitude to employees, fellow business owners and community members who have offered support since the fire.
"I am devastated," he wrote, while thanking employees Jisel, Ashley and Janet for their assistance following the incident.
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford also shared a message of support, calling the incident "something no business owner ever hopes to experience" and encouraging community members to reach out to the family with assistance and encouragement.