LEWES, Del. - A workshop was held in the Cape Henlopen State Park Wednesday night to review several improvement projects.

Barbara and Mark Champlin come to the Cape Henlopen State Park every year to go camping. They think bigger camping sites and cleaner bathrooms are needed.

"They're beautiful sites, but they're too small," Barbra Champlin says.

DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation is reviewing a list of improvement projects, including campground improvements and a traffic study.

"On a lot of days, the park is totally closed because they can't handle the overflow and there's plenty of room," says Joe Smith of Lewes. "There's plenty of beach here and there's plenty of area to have parking."

Others say developing the park is a delicate balance.

"We got to leave it as much as a natural resource as possible," says Ron Vederman. 

"I would not ever want to see this place look exactly like Rehoboth Beach," says Rashann Deuvall. "I think this really is a special, really just quaint beach."

The division is considering a new park office and entrance, a bigger beach bathhouse and a Battery 519 Addition. The Point and Wolfe Neck trails and future use of the Biden Center are also being looked at.

The projects presented on Wednesday can be viewed at documents.dnrec.delaware.gov/parks/planning/cape-henlopen/July-2024-Workshop-Info-Boards.pdf#page=2.

The public can comment on these projects through August 14.

