DOVER, Del – Matt Meyer (D) will be sworn in Tuesday morning as Delaware’s new governor, becoming the state’s sixth consecutive Democrat to hold that office. The former New Castle County executive takes over from Bethany Hall-Long, whom he defeated in a heated Democratic primary in Sept. 2024.
Cold weather forced the inaugural ceremony, originally planned to be held outdoors, to move inside Legislative Hall. Meyer will also appear later Tuesday evening at the Inaugural Ball, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House in Wilmington.
Meyer’s campaign focused heavily on progressive policies, including environmental reform. One of his key initiatives involves transitioning Delaware away from reliance on fossil fuels.
“For me, the biggest issue is that you want to make sure that those using fossil fuels are paying for that actual cost of those fossil fuels,” Meyer said. “There is a tremendous cost to the environment and to our community of using fossil fuels. We want to make sure those costs are incorporated in the cost of the products.”
Meyer’s stance is a big contrast to President Donald Trump, who, during his second term, is pushing for increased fossil fuel production by rolling back air and water regulations.
Meyer also addressed protecting rights and freedoms, promising to be an advocate for all Delawareans. “But regardless of who you support, I want you to know that in the Meyer administration, under Governor Meyer, you are going to have someone that protects you, that protects fundamental freedoms, that protects women’s reproductive rights,” he stated in remarks prior to taking office.
Meyer’s inauguration follows a unique time in Delaware politics. Due to John Carney’s resignation earlier this month, Meyer becomes the state’s third governor in just three weeks.