Inclusive swim camp expands to Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Down Syndrome Association of Delaware is expanding its iCan Swim Camp program to Sussex County for the first time, bringing a week-long swim program for individuals of all abilities to Seaford this summer.
The program, offered in partnership with iCan Shine, serves individuals with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities by teaching water safety and swimming skills. The association will host camps in Wilmington from July 20-24 and in Seaford from Aug. 10-14.
The camp costs $150 per participant and provides individualized instruction in a small-group setting. Participants attend for about an hour each day and work closely with instructors and volunteers. According to the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware, about 60% of participating families receive full scholarships through the organization's no-questions-asked assistance program.
Volunteers are paired one-on-one with swimmers and play a key role in the program. Volunteer registration remains open for people ages 15 and older, while younger teens may participate with adult supervision.
The program serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities of all ages, from young children to adults, helping participants build confidence in the water while learning life-saving skills.