DAGSBORO, Del. – The Indian River High School Alumni Association is calling for nominations for the 2024-2025 IRHS Hall of Fame. The school says this recognition aims to honor alumni who have made remarkable contributions to their communities and fields, embodying qualities of character, citizenship and leadership.
To qualify, nominees must be IRHS graduates of at least 10 years, with significant achievements and a commitment to community service. The selection committee is looking for contributions that inspire current students and prioritize candidates who have actively supported the IRHS community.
Nominations, including a recommendation letter, are due by Friday, Jan. 10. Forms can be downloaded from the IRHS Alumni website. The selected honoree will be celebrated at a special event in 2025, with their accomplishments highlighted on an award plaque.