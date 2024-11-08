SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Indian River Marina will experience a temporary closure to facilitate the upcoming Indian River Inlet Dredging and Beach Nourishment project. This project focused on the north side beach, requires the closure of a section of the marina grounds, specifically the grassy area between the marina and the rip rap shoreline along the inlet. According to the Delaware Seashore State Park, the closure is set to last for two weeks.
During this period, crews will be on-site to fuse and assemble dredging equipment. Although a portion of the marina will be closed for this work, other parts of the beach will remain accessible. The dredging initiative aims to address sediment buildup and beach erosion and preserve the shoreline. Once this initial mobilization is complete, the grassy area will reopen for public access.