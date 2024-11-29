DAGSBORO, Del. - The Indian River High School Unified Flag Football Team received a spirited sendoff Friday as they headed to Delaware State University's Alumni Stadium in Dover for the state championship game.
Firetrucks from Dagsboro, Frankford, and Millville escorted the team's bus as it departed for the 4 p.m. game against the Caesar Rodney Riders.
"Like anyone else, I'm looking for a victory," said Jamaal Bives, the team's head coach. "At the end of the game, I realize it's about much more than that. Just seeing the team grow from the first week to now, it was definitely a grassroots effort."
Supporters lined Main Street in Dagsboro, cheering the team on as they passed by.
"I'm really excited for all of our hard work to go into this game," said Parker Oshields, a wide receiver. "We've put in many hours and practices after school, trying to be tricky with some of our plays. I'm ready to see us succeed and show people who IR is."
The team is in its inaugural season and has already reached the state championship.
"I'm very excited for this team," said Amanda Lingo, a parent. "I think we're just most excited that every athlete on the team is going to be able to experience this journey."
The 1A DIAA state championship game will feature Tatnall and Indian River on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington. Fans can catch all the action live on the Delmarva Sports Network.