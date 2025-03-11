LONG NECK, Del. – The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company has launched a renovation and construction initiative to modernize its Station #2 facility on Banks Road. The expansion comes as the department faces an increasing demand for fire and rescue services across its 80-square-mile fire district in southeastern Sussex County.
The department has launched a capital campaign to raise the funds necessary for the expansion. Indian River operates entirely through volunteer efforts and does not receive local municipal funding. The department’s fleet includes 21 emergency response units, ranging from fire engines and marine rescue boats to specialized support vehicles. Indian River also provides maritime emergency services across 32 square miles of waterways, including portions of the Rehoboth and Indian River Bays, said the department.
Why the Renovation Is Needed
IRVFC said the current Station #2, originally built in 1972, has become outdated due to the area's population growth and increased emergency response needs. Over the past two decades, the department has purchased multiple adjacent properties to prepare for expansion. The new facility will replace the 52-year-old structure, allowing for faster, safer emergency responses for years to come.
Project Details & Timeline
The renovation and expansion project will include:
- A 16,205-square-foot, 1.5-story modernized fire station
- Expanded space for fire engines, rescue equipment, and personnel
- Updated fire suppression, electrical, and mechanical systems
- Improved safety and response efficiency for firefighters
The project is expected to cost approximately $3.5 million, with an additional $477,000 allocated for site work and regulatory improvements. Construction, led by PBH, Inc., is said to begin immediately and is expected to be completed by January 2026.
Construction Phases
The project will follow a timeline, including:
- Pre-Demolition: Securing permits, site preparation and erosion control
- Demolition: Safe removal of existing structures and underground utilities
- Construction: Building a modern firehouse with state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure