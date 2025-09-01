ECI

WESTOVER, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

Authorities say Donyell Cornell Morris, who was serving time at the state prison in Westover, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Emergency medical service personnel declared him dead at the scene.

According to police, Morris was in a cell with another inmate before he was found lying unresponsive on his bunk. Maryland State Police said they were contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Intelligence and Investigative Division at 5:40 p.m. that Sunday.

Maryland State Police say a suspect, also an inmate, has been identified.  He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified pending further investigation.

Investigators with the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and forensic technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division responded to the prison to collect evidence and process the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

