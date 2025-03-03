LINCOLN, Del. — The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night in Lincoln, where gunfire struck two cars, including one that was occupied.
DSP said they responded around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 to the 9000 block of Bunting Avenue after reports of shots fired. According to the preliminary investigation, an unknown person fired an unspecified number of shots from a light-colored car. Two cars were hit by gunfire, one of which had two people inside, but no one was hurt.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective M. Skidmore at 302-752-3796.