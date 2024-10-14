LEWES, Del. — The Iraq-Afghanistan National Memorial - Remembering Our Fallen, a mobile photographic war memorial, will be on display at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Grounds from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.
The memorial honors the military service members who lost their lives during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Organizers say the event is aimed at fostering patriotism and offering support to the families and friends of the fallen.
Event Schedule:
Thursday October 17
- Assembly: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Opening Ceremony: 1 p.m. (includes a military flyover from Dover Air Force Base)
- Memorial open to the public: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18 – Saturday, Oct. 19
- Memorial open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 19: Memorial Tribute Ceremony at 10 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 20
- Memorial open: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Closing Ceremony: 1 p.m.
The Tribute Towers display the names of more than 5,000 fallen heroes. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear each name read aloud during the four-day event.
The memorial is expected to draw attendees from across the region, offering a space for reflection and remembrance.