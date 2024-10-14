Remembering Our Fallen

The World-Herald sponsored a display Saluting Veterans of the War on Terror at the Strategic Air and Space Museum near Ashland. JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD

 JAMES R. BURNETT

LEWES, Del. — The Iraq-Afghanistan National Memorial - Remembering Our Fallen, a mobile photographic war memorial, will be on display at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Grounds from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20.

The memorial honors the military service members who lost their lives during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Organizers say the event is aimed at fostering patriotism and offering support to the families and friends of the fallen.

Event Schedule:

Thursday October 17

- Assembly: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- Opening Ceremony: 1 p.m. (includes a military flyover from Dover Air Force Base)

- Memorial open to the public: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 – Saturday, Oct. 19

- Memorial open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

- Saturday, Oct. 19: Memorial Tribute Ceremony at 10 a.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 20

- Memorial open: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- Closing Ceremony: 1 p.m.

The Tribute Towers display the names of more than 5,000 fallen heroes. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear each name read aloud during the four-day event.

The memorial is expected to draw attendees from across the region, offering a space for reflection and remembrance.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you