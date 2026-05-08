OCEAN CITY, Md. - Jeff Heiser and Peter S. Buas were the top vote-getters in Ocean City’s 2026 municipal special election, according to results released by the Town of Ocean City.
Five candidates were listed in the special election results.
Heiser received the most votes with 664, followed by Buas with 623. Tony DeSanctis received 231 votes, William “Bill” Murphy received 102 votes and John Franklin Adkins received 66 votes, according to the town.
The results show Heiser and Buas were the top two candidates in the race, winning the two council seats.
How we got here:
The special election was originally scheduled for April 21 to fill the seat left open by Tony DeLuca, who resigned effective Feb. 8. DeLuca stepped down after debate over whether he met the town’s residency requirements. He said at the time his decision was driven by family priorities.
The election was later rescheduled for May 8 after Councilman Larry Yates also stepped down, creating a second open seat on the Ocean City Council. City Manager Terry McGean thanked Yates for his service, saying he brought a strong commitment to the community during his time on the council.
Background on winners:
Buas previously served on the Ocean City Council from 2020 to 2024, focusing on public safety, capital improvements, infrastructure investment, fiscal responsibility and strategic planning. He also ran for mayor in November 2024 but did not win. Buas is a partner at Williams, Moore, Shockley & Harrison LLP, where he works in real estate and business law.
Heiser is a former Ocean City police officer. During his campaign, he said he wanted to listen to local concerns, respond quickly to community challenges, fully fund public safety and help the town grow in a fiscally responsible way.