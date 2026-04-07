OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City officials have rescheduled a municipal special election to May 8 after Councilman Larry Yates stepped down from the council.
The election will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in the Dockside Exhibit Hall. The vote will fill two open seats on the Ocean City Council.
Residents interested in running for a seat must file by 4:30 p.m. on April 10.
City Manager Terry McGean thanked Yates for his service, saying he brought a strong commitment to the community during his time on the council.
Yates’ resignation leaves two open seats. So far, two candidates have filed: Peter Buas and Jeff Heiser.
The vacancies come after another recent departure from the council. Councilman Tony DeLuca resigned earlier this year, citing family priorities, following questions raised about whether he met the town’s residency requirements.
Voters who plan to cast absentee ballots must submit an application by 4:30 p.m. on May 7. Applications can be dropped off at City Hall or mailed to the Board of Supervisors of Elections.
Officials say free bus service will be available on Election Day to help residents get to the polls. The no-fare service will run from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., with buses along Coastal Highway operating every 30 minutes. ADA transportation will also be available with advance reservations.